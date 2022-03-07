News: Mike Ring of Ringbrothers to Make Appearance at NORTHEAST
AirPro Diagnostics
Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)
Jason Stahl and Robb Power of PPG discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Robb Power, senior manager, Refinish Solutions, Automotive Refinish for PPG, discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system — a new training resource that offers PPG customers great flexibility in that it allows the student to decide the best time to undertake training and learn at their own pace.