BodyShop Business

AirPro Diagnostics

on

Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

on

Are Your Employees Protected from the Elements? (VIDEO)

on

Do You Have a Plan for ADAS? (VIDEO)

on

Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)
Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

Are Your Employees Protected from the Elements? (VIDEO)

How to identify the signs and symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia in your employees.

Shop Safety: Avoiding the Worst-Case Scenario (VIDEO)

Have you made your shop as safe as possible to avoid the worst-case scenario — the death of an employee?

AirPro Diagnostics

Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jason Stahl and Robb Power of PPG discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Robb Power, senior manager, Refinish Solutions, Automotive Refinish for PPG, discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system — a new training resource that offers PPG customers great flexibility in that it allows the student to decide the best time to undertake training and learn at their own pace.

