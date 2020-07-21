Iowa Collision Center Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Family

On July 14, 2020, a deserving Burlington, Iowa, family experienced a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to Deery Collision Center and car donor State Farm, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at the Deery Collision Center in Burlington. The vehicle was a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, and the recipients were Matt and Betty Burns. Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, JC Automotive, local State Farm offices, asTech, Auto Data Labels and Alloy Wheel Repair.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $34 million.