Consolidators: Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Presentation
Video
Is Your Shop Equipped to Repair Today’s Vehicles?
See all the capabilities of the Launch X-431 Torque Link including the Tech 2 Tech remote diagnostics, which allows techs to collaborate on complex repairs and diagnostics.
Is your scan tool adhering to the latest network protocols? Check out the Launch X-431 Torque Link — a comprehensive diagnostic tool with over 98% market coverage.
Watch the video to learn about all the capabilities of the Launch X-431 Torque Link, including the Tech 2 Tech remote diagnostics, which allows techs to collaborate on complex repairs and diagnostics.
For more information, visit LaunchTechUSA.com.