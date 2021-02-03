It's 2021...Are We Happy?

Okay, so it’s 2021, and we can all breathe a sigh of relief now that 2020 is behind us, right? NOT. It’s true that COVID-19, wildfires, riots, looting and a contentious presidential election took a toll on all of us, but in my opinion, the challenges – besides the pandemic, of course – were no different than any other year.

Nothing irked me more last year than to hear people say, “I wish we could just fast forward to 2021,” or “Can’t 2020 just be over already?” Pardon my frankness, but I thought that was a “loser mentality,” akin to giving up and throwing in the towel. I thought, man, if you think all your problems are going to go away the minute the ball drops and the calendar clicks over to January 2021, you’re sorely mistaken. Besides, people should be thankful for every breath they take. Time moves fast enough without wishing it to move even faster.

All the obstacles that reared their ugly head last year have happened before. They were nothing new if you look back in history. So, what was the big deal?

Two things I learned last year: 1) people have no patience, and 2) Americans are spoiled by all the freedom they have. I also learned that people are resilient. Many of us rolled up our sleeves and made the best of a bad situation. We can all relate to our parents telling us, “Nobody ever said life was fair.” I kept hearing that life lesson echo in my head last year.

So, it’s 2021, and guess what? COVID-19 is still here, and our businesses are still facing challenges. What are we going to do? Wish that 2022 comes quickly? No, savvy individuals will adapt, adjust and look for new opportunities. Those who sit on their hands waiting for things to get better will probably end up with numb fingers. Those who take action will be that much further ahead of the game.