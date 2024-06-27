 It's Electric: The Latest EV News

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
EV Bizz

It’s Electric: The Latest EV News

A roundup of the latest EV news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Tips for Lifting HEVs and BEVs

Related Articles

If you can’t lift a vehicle without damage, you will not be able to unlock this service opportunity in this growing segment.

Watch here.

EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part I

It’s critical to utilize OE service information and procedures for each and every hybrid or EV.

Watch here.

EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part II

As long as you follow the EV guidelines, you’re going to have to use the proper PPE and insulated tools.

Watch here.

Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles.

Read more here.

Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., is now capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components.

Read more here.

New CCC Crash Report Highlights Impact of Severe Weather on Collision Industry

Severe weather events, particularly hurricanes and convective storms,
have forced the auto insurance and repair industries to adapt to an unpredictable future.

Read more here.

New Trends Report Highlights Vehicles with Higher Claim Frequencies

Higher claim severities, rising risky driving behavior by Gen Z, longer claims processes and more are detailed in the LexisNexis Risk Solutions report.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

Smart Express Launches ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program

The three-tiered training program offers three certifications: job, technician and process, and shop.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Smart Express announced it has launched the ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program, a three-tiered training program encompassing job, technician and process, and shop. Each tier guarantees a standardized approach across certified shops:

Job certification: Every ADAS repair receives an immutable digital blockchain-based certificate documenting the specific OEM software used, creating a permanent record of the repair based on the manufacturer's specifications.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles.

By Jason Stahl
EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part II

As long as you follow the EV guidelines, you’re going to have to use the proper PPE and insulated tools.

By Jason Stahl
New Trends Report Highlights Vehicles with Higher Claim Frequencies

Higher claim severities, rising risky driving behavior by Gen Z, longer claims processes and more are detailed in the LexisNexis Risk Solutions report.

By Jason Stahl
EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part I

It’s critical to utilize OE service information and procedures for each and every hybrid or EV.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

CIF Welcomes Tasco Auto Color to Annual Donor Program

Tasco Auto Color has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Immediate Care (second highest) tier.

By Jason Stahl
PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Latest Collision Industry Trends

Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn will share his insights on parts pricing, new and used car markets, and more.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Center

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces RAVIN AI as New Corporate Member

RAVIN AI is a leading software company specializing in AI-powered vehicle inspection products and services.

By Jason Stahl