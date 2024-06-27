It’s Electric: The Latest EV News

Tips for Lifting HEVs and BEVs

If you can’t lift a vehicle without damage, you will not be able to unlock this service opportunity in this growing segment.

EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part I

It’s critical to utilize OE service information and procedures for each and every hybrid or EV.

EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part II

As long as you follow the EV guidelines, you’re going to have to use the proper PPE and insulated tools.

Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles.

Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., is now capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components.

New CCC Crash Report Highlights Impact of Severe Weather on Collision Industry

Severe weather events, particularly hurricanes and convective storms,

have forced the auto insurance and repair industries to adapt to an unpredictable future.

New Trends Report Highlights Vehicles with Higher Claim Frequencies

Higher claim severities, rising risky driving behavior by Gen Z, longer claims processes and more are detailed in the LexisNexis Risk Solutions report.

