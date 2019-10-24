It’s Time for SEMA

Sean Donohue is the publisher of BodyShop Business. He joined Babcox Media in 2008 as a regional sales manager and was later named Group Publisher of TechShop, Motorcycle & Powersports News and AutoSuccess.

I know when it’s coming. Where I live, the nighttime temperatures get a little cooler, it’s a little darker when I wake up to make the coffee, and the trees start to shed some leaves. And I get busy. Really busy.

It’s SEMA time.

It’s an exciting time for everyone in the automotive aftermarket. It’s all hands on deck at our company as we strategize, prepare and plan for the automotive aftermarket’s biggest and most prestigious show.

No other event puts all the movers and shakers of the automotive world in one place at one time to conduct business, network, learn, discuss trends and peer into the future to see where we as an industry might be headed.

Make sure to check out our section in the SEMA Show Daily for live coverage during the show.

