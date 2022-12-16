Jaguar Land Rover Joins I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program - BodyShop Business

I-CAR announced that Jaguar Land Rover has joined I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, designed to fund the various initiatives that drive I-CAR’s vision that every person in the collision repair industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.

Click Here to Read More

The move builds upon Jaguar Land Rover’s longstanding training partnership with I-CAR, which provides customized training programs to Jaguar Land Rover’s Authorized Repair Network facilities throughout North America.

“Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program further reinforces the collaborative, inter-industry value and impact of the growing program, which is widely supported by a range of organizations from within the inter-industry, including OEMs, insurers, information/service providers and suppliers,” said Nick Notte, vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR.

Since the program’s founding in 2017, I-CAR Sustaining Partners has helped fund I-CAR curriculum and student fees in career and technical schools, which have become I-CAR fixed training sites; that funding exceeds $3 million. Sustaining Partners has also funded all Industry Training Alliance training credit fees for individuals who train with curriculum from approved Industry Training Alliance partners. Collectively, this brings significant financial benefits to the industry.