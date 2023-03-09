 Jason Schenker of Prestige Economics to Keynote at 2023 Auto Care Connect

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Events

Jason Schenker of Prestige Economics to Keynote at 2023 Auto Care Connect

As president of Prestige Economics, Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the number-one forecaster in the world in 26 different categories since 2011.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced that Jason Schenker will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Auto Care Connect May 21-25, 2023 in  Orlando, Fla.

Related Articles

Schenker is a futurist, economist and author. He is chairman of The Futurist Institute, and over 930,000 learners have taken his 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, finance, audit and risk. 

As president of Prestige Economics, Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the number-one forecaster in the world in 26 different categories since 2011, including for his forecasts of oil prices, industrial metals prices, the euro, the British pound and U.S. jobs. Schenker was ranked one of the 100 most influential financial advisors in the world by Investopedia in 2018. 

Since 2004, Schenker has given over 1,000 speeches to audiences from SXSW to the U.S. Federal Reserve and has given over 1,000 television interviews, including CNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, Fox, Fox Business, BNN, Bloomberg Germany and the BBC. He has been a guest host of Bloomberg TV and a contributor for Bloomberg Opinion. His work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Le Monde and FAZ. 

Schenker has written 36 books, 15 of which have been number-one best-sellers, including “The Future After COVID”, “Jobs for Robots”, “The Promise of Blockchain”, “Quantum: Computing Nouveau”, “Futureproof Supply Chain”, “The Future of Finance is Now”, “The Future of Energy”, “The Future of Travel” and “The Robot and Automation Almanac”. 

At the 2023 Auto Care Connect, Schenker will focus on the economic and financial outlook for the automotive aftermarket industry in these current times.  

Auto Care Connect is the premier event for the leaders of the auto care industry to engage and collaborate for an elevated industry experience. Auto Care Connect brings together four of the Auto Care Association’s signature spring events into one location for an audience that spans the full automotive aftermarket supply chain, including the Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists (PBES) Annual Conference. The PBES Conference brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry for a conference focusing on education and networking. 

For more information on the 2023 Auto Care Connect, visit autocare.org/connect.  

You May Also Like

Events

Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Dec. 14

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Dec. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The next Collision Cocktail Hour will be held Dec. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST. The topic of this month's call will be: mindset.

The Collision Cocktail Hour is an after-hours Zoom call open to body shops, jobbers and suppliers (no insurers please) covering hot topics in the industry. These industry stakeholders are invited to grab a drink and join in on the fun and conversation.

Read Full Article

More Events Posts
SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

The annual SEMA Show opened yesterday morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SBN All-Female Build Debuts at SEMA Show

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) Bronco is on display at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in West Hall booth no. 57061.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ADAS Showcase Prepares SEMA Showgoers for Evolving Technology

The SEMA Show includes, for the first time, a 6,000-sq.-ft. area dedicated to helping businesses understand how to customize and/or repair vehicles that have ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Care Association Joins Global Right to Repair Movement

The Auto Care Association announced it has joined other global association leaders to support the global right to repair movement by signing the new right to repair position statement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Names New Director of Digital Products

The Auto Care Association has announced the  addition of David Logan as its new director of digital products.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration Open for Auto Care Connect

The Auto Care Association announced  the opening of registration for the 2023 Auto Care Connect event, which will include the Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists (PBES) annual conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers