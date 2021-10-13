Jay Leno Joins SEMA Show New Products Breakfast

Jay Leno will kick off the 2021 SEMA Show as the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Taking place before the SEMA Show floor officially opens that same day, the New Products Awards Breakfast is akin to an opening ceremony for the four-day event, where automotive innovation, technology and advancement take center stage.

As the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast, Leno will inspire and motivate show attendees as the best new product award winners are announced.

“Leno is an automotive expert whose high energy and passion represents that of the industry’s,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “Like the exhibitors at the SEMA Show, Leno pushes the boundaries and continually raises the bar. We’re thrilled to have him join us for the opening breakfast of what is likely to be one of the most iconic SEMA Shows ever.”