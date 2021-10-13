Connect with us

Jay Leno Joins SEMA Show New Products Breakfast

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Jay Leno will kick off the 2021 SEMA Show as the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Taking place before the SEMA Show floor officially opens that same day, the New Products Awards Breakfast is akin to an opening ceremony for the four-day event, where automotive innovation, technology and advancement take center stage.

As the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast, Leno will inspire and motivate show attendees as the best new product award winners are announced.

“Leno is an automotive expert whose high energy and passion represents that of the industry’s,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “Like the exhibitors at the SEMA Show, Leno pushes the boundaries and continually raises the bar. We’re thrilled to have him join us for the opening breakfast of what is likely to be one of the most iconic SEMA Shows ever.”

Tickets to the New Products Breakfast are available to all SEMA Showgoers at no cost by visiting semashow.com/banquet. Tickets are free to all credentialed attendees, but must be reserved in advance as seating is limited.

In addition to a sit-down breakfast served beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the event includes announcements and introductions of the best new product winners. Awards are presented in 16 categories and will be showcased in the New Products Showcase throughout the week of the SEMA Show. The New Products Showcase, voted on by buyers and media as the No. 1 SEMA Show destination, includes exhibitors’ new and featured products displayed in a single location. All exhibitors may enter an unlimited number of products into the showcase, with the first entry offered at no cost.

The SEMA Show takes place Nov. 2-5, 2021, in Las Vegas, with the show floor opening at 9 a.m. More than 1,300 exhibiting companies are set to participate throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center. To date, more than 40,000 buyers have signed up to attend. To learn more, visit semashow.com/banquet.

