Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Click Here to Read More

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body was able to donate $4,800 to the Alzheimer’s Association this year.

The donation is the result of the “Home Run for Alzheimer’s,” a summer-long initiative between Jerry’s ABRA and the Mankato MoonDogs baseball team. Jerry’s ABRA commits a $100 donation for every home run hit in the MoonDogs home park. This year, Jerry’s ABRA decided to adjust the criteria, including the total home runs made throughout the whole season for a total of 48.

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with the MoonDogs to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Geri Kottschade, owner of Jerry’s ABRA. “The Alzheimer’s Association is an incredible organization, and we are honored to support their mission to provide new treatments, preventions and ultimately a cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”