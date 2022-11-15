 Jerry's ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer's Association
Service King-Crash Champions Merger: What Does It Mean?

What does the Service King-Crash Champions merger mean for the collision repair industry?

Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity

How auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation and rising costs.

Consolidators

Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body, a locally owned and operated collision repair facility in Mankato, Minn., has donated $4,800 directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body was able to donate $4,800 to the Alzheimer’s Association this year.

The donation is the result of the “Home Run for Alzheimer’s,” a summer-long initiative between Jerry’s ABRA and the Mankato MoonDogs baseball team. Jerry’s ABRA commits a $100 donation for every home run hit in the MoonDogs home park. This year, Jerry’s ABRA decided to adjust the criteria, including the total home runs made throughout the whole season for a total of 48. 

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with the MoonDogs to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Geri Kottschade, owner of Jerry’s ABRA. “The Alzheimer’s Association is an incredible organization, and we are honored to support their mission to provide new treatments, preventions and ultimately a cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”

Every year, Jerry’s ABRA partners with the Mankato MoonDogs to continue their support of local families affected by Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Jerry’s ABRA has served the Mankato area for over 50 year and remains family-owned and operated, with its focus on community never wavering.

“Jerry’s ABRA is committed to this cause, and we are ready to see the MoonDogs hit even more homers in their 2023 season!” Kottschade said.

For more information, visit ABRAauto.com

