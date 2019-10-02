Jerry’s Paint & Supply Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the Western U.S. and Canada, announced that Jerry’s Paint & Supply has joined the Wesco family of companies.

Jerry’s Paint & Supply is based out of Sacramento with four locations serving the surrounding area. Jerry’s opened its first store in Sacramento in 1963. Josh Cox will continue to lead Jerry’s business and will join the management team at Wesco.

“Wesco was the right choice for Jerry’s,” said Josh Cox, owner of Jerry’s Paint & Supply. “Wesco takes the same approach as we do of being very employee-, customer- and supplier-focused. We are excited about the opportunities that Wesco will bring to the Jerry’s organization, for both our employees and our customers.”

Added Wesco Group CEO Lloyd White, “We are excited to welcome Jerry’s customers and employees to the Wesco organization. We look forward to continuing our many growth initiatives together.”

The combined Wesco Group of companies now sells and services over 70 stores, 12 distribution centers and 11 equipment divisions in the Western U.S. and Canada. This makes Wesco Group one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America.