JNS United Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of JNS United Auto Body, Inc., located in Reseda, Calif. Established in 2011, the business prides itself on being a customer-focused facility that repairs vehicles properly. The original 800-square-foot shop has grown over the years and now occupies a 15,000-square-foot building.

JNS United Auto Body in Reseda, Calif. “I decided to join 1Collision because I’m in the middle of a growth period in my business and needed a little extra support,” said Mark Dzhuryan, owner of JNS United Auto Body. “I believe in the staff 1Collision has put together and their mission of supporting independent shops like mine.” Added 1Collision Director of Location Development John Hollingsworth, “We are excited to be adding quality shops in the Los Angeles market. We strive to partner with independent owners that are not complacent with their growth. Mark prides himself in fixing cars with top-notch quality and knows his next level is right around the corner now that he’s partnered with 1Collision.”

