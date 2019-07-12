Joe Gibbs Racing Hosts Sherwin-Williams EcoLean Level 1 Workshop

Sherwin-Williams announced that Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) recently hosted more than 60 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes customers, including collision shop owners, managers and technicians, at its EcoLean Level 1 workshop. The workshops, developed by Sherwin-Williams, are offered to collision center owners and dealership managers from across the U.S. and Canada. They are designed to educate attendees about how to maximize profitability by improving production and eliminating waste throughout their facilities.

Attendees met at JGR headquarters located in Huntersville, N.C., where they received training from collision services business consultants and saw firsthand how an organization can embrace lean principles to enhance workflow, communication and productivity. The Huntersville session also featured behind-the-scenes tours and discussions with team members from one of the NASCAR Monster Energy Series-leading race teams.

“We aim to give our EcoLean workshop attendees an extensive and comprehensive look at how they can create a lean environment in their own facility,” said Judy Folk, business consulting manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “This class was a particularly special and rare opportunity for many; our attendees were able to learn lean principles while engaging with our business consultants, and also tour one of the most productive and cutting-edge automotive centers in the country.”

In addition to the race team facility tours, the Huntersville EcoLean Level 1 workshop curriculum included:

An overview of lean production and its practical application in collision repair

Approaches to making a collision facility more efficient and predictable

A roundtable discussion for overcoming lean implementation challenges

For more information on the next EcoLean workshop or to register, click hereor call (800) 798-5872.