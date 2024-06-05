Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has announced the acquisition of six new locations: CARSTAR Patriot in Poplar Bluff, Mo.; Associated Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas; Wiregrass Body and Frame in Enterprise, Ala.; Body Worx of Gaffney in Gaffney, S.C.; CARSTAR Arkansas in Springdale, Ark.; and Chaney Auto Works in Franklin, Ky.

“We are beyond excited to welcome these six exceptional locations into the Joe Hudson’s Collision Center family,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s. “With this strategic expansion, we’re not only broadening our reach but also enhancing our ability to serve our customers with unmatched quality and care. These new additions embody our vision of excellence and reinforce our dedication to investing in local communities.”

Added Joe Hudson’s COO Cameron Dickson, “The addition of these six locations represents a significant leap forward in our growth trajectory. We are confident in our ability to seamlessly integrate these new sites into the Joe Hudson’s network and continue delivering the exceptional service and craftsmanship our customers have come to expect.”

“A fundamental aspect of our acquisition and integration process is prioritizing the retention of the invaluable skills and experience of the technicians and office professionals within the acquired locations,” said Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer. “We understand that their expertise is integral to our continued success and the seamless delivery of exceptional service to our customers. We are dedicated to providing them with the necessary support and resources to thrive as new Joe Hudson’s associates, fostering a culture of growth and excellence across our expanding network of locations.”

