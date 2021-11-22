Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Announces CEO Transition

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers (JHCC) announced that President and CEO Traweek Dickson is retiring after over three decades with the company and will take on the role of executive chairman. Seasoned business leader Brant Wilson will succeed Dickson as CEO, effective Nov. 29, 2021.

“Leading JHCC has been one of the greatest honors of my career, and I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished during my time as CEO and my many years at the company before that,” said Dickson. “The entire JHCC team has worked tirelessly to substantially grow this business, adding numerous locations across the country. I am confident that with Brant at the helm, JHCC is poised for continued success, and I look forward to assisting with the transition and serving in my new role as executive chairman.”

Added Erik Johnson, managing director at TSG Consumer Partners, JHCC’s majority owner, “Traweek has built an incredible business and company culture. We wish him the best in his retirement and greatly appreciate his continued involvement while Brant transitions into his new role. Brant is a highly-respected executive with a proven track record of both expanding footprint and increasing sales. His high energy and results-driven attitude makes him an ideal cultural fit, and we look forward to working closely with him to implement JHCC’s growth initiatives.”