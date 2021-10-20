John Bean to Showcase New Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System at SEMA

The new John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration system will be on display and available for demonstrations at the SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Tru-Point will be one of many products showcased at the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) booth no. 32017 with 6,000 square feet featuring Car-O-Liner, Hofmann, Mitchell 1 and SUN Collision. Many of the products will be available for hands-on demonstrations. Show attendees should note that the booth is in a new location this year, moving to the Upper South Hall in the Collision Repair & Refinishing section of the LVCC.

“After a year away, we are very excited to meet with customers in person at SEMA to share so many inventive products, like the new Tru-Point, the game-changer in ADAS calibration,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. “With our new, easier-to-access location in the Upper South Hall, we invite all SEMA attendees to stop by and see how we can help them increase shop productivity, performance and profitability.”