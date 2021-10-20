Connect with us

John Bean to Showcase New Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System at SEMA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The new John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration system will be on display and available for demonstrations at the SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Tru-Point will be one of many products showcased at the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) booth no. 32017 with 6,000 square feet featuring Car-O-Liner, Hofmann, Mitchell 1 and SUN Collision. Many of the products will be available for hands-on demonstrations. Show attendees should note that the booth is in a new location this year, moving to the Upper South Hall in the Collision Repair & Refinishing section of the LVCC.

“After a year away, we are very excited to meet with customers in person at SEMA to share so many inventive products, like the new Tru-Point, the game-changer in ADAS calibration,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. “With our new, easier-to-access location in the Upper South Hall, we invite all SEMA attendees to stop by and see how we can help them increase shop productivity, performance and profitability.”

For more information on the new John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration system and other John Bean products, visit JohnBean.com or call (877) 482-4866.

BodyShop Business