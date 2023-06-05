John Bean Tru-Point Adds New Features, Procedures

The John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool has a new software update available (1.8.0) that includes new procedures, features and improvements.

“The best ADAS calibration tool on the market just got better with the release of software update 1.8.0, making Tru-Point even more efficient and productive,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for John Bean. “To improve coverage, the ADAS database found in the Tru-Point now has more cross-reference capabilities with the database found in our aligners; this will allow Tru-Point to provide relevant information more quickly and enhance the user experience. After updating to 1.8.0 software, Tru-Point customers will also be able to receive the 2023 R1 specs update which will further improve coverage.”

A one-stop solution for ADAS calibration, Tru-Point uses highly accurate advanced camera technology, targets and top-of-the-line software to quickly uncover any vehicle alignment issues, allowing users to perform an accurate ADAS calibration. Among the new features included with software update 1.8.0 are:

Initial remote scanner vendor integration

Target subscription expiration message on the home page

Activation on first boot and network connection

Send messages and promotions to the home page

Add pointer target measurements to manual mode

Customer information is now available on the menu after selecting a vehicle

Tru-Point performs a check of the ADAS-related wheel alignment values and closely monitors each step of the setup procedure, ensuring that OEM safety specifications have been met before an ADAS calibration is performed. By eliminating manual measurements with advanced camera technology, technicians can rest assured that everything is placed correctly and that the system will automatically compensate for the location of the vehicle. A comprehensive, easy-to-read report provides documentation that the technician has executed all steps required for an accurate calibration.

For more information, visit JohnBean.com.