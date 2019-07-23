Josh McFarlin Joins AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics has announced the appointment of Josh McFarlin to vice president of strategic business operations. In his new position, McFarlin will be responsible for daily service operations including multiple technician service centers and all field personnel.

McFarlin joins AirPro Diagnostics from I-CAR, where he was director of curriculum and product development. He is known for building strong collaborative teams and tackling challenges head-on. He played a key role in the establishment of a five-year strategy that included an overhaul of the entire professional development program. He carries an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and is ASE Master Certified.

“As vehicle electronic and computer systems become more and more complex, it is clear collision repairers need OEM-level diagnostics, programming and calibration services in-house to meet their daily operating needs,” said McFarlin. “AirPro’s remote service delivers safe repairs and reduces shop cycle time and sublet expenses. I am proud to be a part of the AirPro Diagnostics Team and look forward to our accelerated growth ahead.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics CEO and President Lonnie Margol, “Our entire team is excited to have Josh on board. As our business grows, we must identify and secure key leaders to assist in the growth and development of our company. We are confident Josh will play a key role in meeting our growth objectives and delivering quality, timely service to our valued customers.”