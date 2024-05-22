 Kaeser Enhances Compressed Air System Management

Kaeser Enhances Compressed Air System Management

The new Kaeser Measurement Technology is a comprehensive suite of intelligent sensors designed to deliver real-time insights and optimize compressed air system performance.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Kaeser Compressors has launched the new Kaeser Measurement Technology (KMT), a comprehensive suite of intelligent sensors designed to deliver real-time insights and optimize compressed air system performance.

“In today’s data-driven manufacturing landscape, effective compressed air system monitoring is critical for maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs,” said Timothy Hitzges, system integrator at Kaeser Compressors. “The KMT empowers our customers to gain a deeper understanding of their compressed air operations, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that optimize performance and reduce energy consumption.”

Key features and benefits of KMT include: 

  • Universal connectivity: KMT devices leverage Power over Ethernet (PoE) for simplified installation and reduced cabling costs. Seamless integration with the Kaeser Sigma Network (SNW) ensures true IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) capabilities.
  • Unmatched versatility: KMT devices can be applied across various applications, including high-pressure booster systems. This eliminates the need for multiple vendors and simplifies system management.
  • Real-time data streaming: The Energy Analyzer and Flow Analyzers boast the ability to stream a multitude of data points in real-time, providing unparalleled insights into system operation.
  • Actionable insights: KMT goes beyond data collection. Specific data points can trigger automated actions within the compressed air station. For instance, with an additional logic controller and wiring the Ambient Analyzer can monitor room temperature and automatically adjust inlet or exhaust dampers to maintain optimal operating conditions.
  • Superior monitoring and control: KMT data can be seamlessly integrated with the Kaeser Sigma Air Manager 4.0 (SAM 4.0) for comprehensive system monitoring and control. Alternatively, Modbus TCP and Modbus RTU  connectivity allows for integration with a customer’s existing industrial and building automation system.

“While traditional compressed air monitoring solutions often offer limited data points via a single 4-20mA output, KMT delivers a wealth of data points that paint a complete picture of compressed air system health,” said Hitzges. “By feeding this data into the SAM 4.0, customers gain valuable key performance indicators (KPIs) that empower them to make informed decisions about their compressed air operations.”

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/kmt. To be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call (877) 417-3527.

By Jason Stahl
