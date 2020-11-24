Kaeser Expands U.S. Headquarters

Click Here to Read More

The virtual ceremony was led by Frank Mueller, president of Kaeser Compressors, and included representatives of Lifecycle Construction Services, McKinney Architects and the Spotsylvania County Economic Development Department.

“At this critical time, we are increasing capacity to serve our customers’ needs in the many essential industries throughout the country,” said Mueller. “This new and exciting project will allow us to better support our national distribution network and our ever-expanding business in the U.S. And like our original building which we opened 25 years ago, this new addition is dedicated to our employees, Kaeser’s most valuable resource.”

The new space will accommodate an additional 100 people and also provide enhanced amenities for all employees. Specifically, the structure’s third floor will be dedicated to a cafe, kitchen and dining space with an outdoor terrace. Underscoring Kaeser’s ongoing commitment to preserving the shared environment, the new building will be designed for energy efficiency with state-of-the-art lighting systems and underfloor air distribution. Construction will begin immediately and should be complete by November 2021.

“Kaeser has been a valued member of our business community for decades,” said Deborah Sanders, acting director of the Spotsylvania County Economic Development. “We’re very proud they continue to call Spotsylvania home, and we offer our sincerest congratulations on this new addition, their expanding operations and the new jobs this will bring for our residents.”