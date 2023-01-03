Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance.

“We are very excited to directly support our existing customers in the region,” said Jamison Vincent, Syracuse branch manager and native of upstate New York who is also a graduate of Cornell University and a Marine Corps veteran. “Plus, we look forward to expanding our customer base and providing reliable, energy-efficient air systems to a broad range of industrial, commercial and institutional users. Whether you need new equipment, routine maintenance or troubleshooting, Kaeser is here to help.”

Factory-certified sales and service experts are now locally available to help assess each end user’s specific needs and tailor solutions, whether as a complete compressed air system installation or a contractual solution.

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/syracuse or call (888) 470-4655.