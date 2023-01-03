 Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance.

Related Articles

“We are very excited to directly support our existing customers in the region,” said Jamison Vincent, Syracuse branch manager and native of upstate New York who is also a graduate of Cornell University and a Marine Corps veteran. “Plus, we look forward to expanding our customer base and providing reliable, energy-efficient air systems to a broad range of industrial, commercial and institutional users. Whether you need new equipment, routine maintenance or troubleshooting, Kaeser is here to help.”  

Factory-certified sales and service experts are now locally available to help assess each end user’s specific needs and tailor solutions, whether as a complete compressed air system installation or a contractual solution.

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/syracuse or call (888) 470-4655. 

You May Also Like

News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 19.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection, operated by DCR Systems.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, Colo.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions has acquired Capitol Body Shop, which serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Congress Signals Support for Consumers’ Right to Repair

Congress is telling the FTC to “prioritize investigations and enforcement” to protect consumers from what the CAR Coalition calls “unfair practices” by the automakers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced that Susanna Gotsch, senior director of industry analytics, will retire at the end of the year after 30 years with the company.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

The one-hour online course looks ahead at the scale and scope of today’s technology-driven era of repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

Innovative thinkers and dynamic presenters are wanted for the 2023 SEMA Show and the association’s year-round virtual education program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business