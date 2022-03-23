 Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

on

U.S. Rep Bobby Rush Introduces REPAIR Act

on

U.S. House Ag Committee Holds Hearing on EV Investments

on

Pennsylvania Legislation Would Allow Self-Driving Cars to be Tested on Public Roads
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

Legislation: Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Celebrates Female Franchisee for Women’s History Month

News: BASF Continues Global Partnership with WorldSkills

Events: NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Legislation

Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) applauds Kansas lawmakers for passing H.B. 2594 — “exempting certain modifications on antique vehicles from vehicle identification number offense seizures and dispositions” — as a critical step forward in protecting the rights of restorers and owners of classic vehicles in the state.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The catalyst for the legislation came from an automotive enthusiast in Kansas who purchased his dream car in 2017 — a 1959 Corvette convertible — from a dealership across state lines in Indiana. When he tried to register the car back home in Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized it as “contraband.” According to Kansas state law at the time, the Corvette must be crushed and has been sitting in a Topeka impound lot ever since, while the owner pleads his case in the state court system.

Under the previous Kansas law, police were required to seize and destroy any car on which the VIN “has been destroyed, removed, altered or defaced.” There was no exception for a car lawfully purchased by someone who had no reason to be aware of its VIN issues. In the case of this 1959 Corvette, the dashboard VIN plate had been removed years ago during the car’s restoration and reapplied with new rivets.

Advertisement

Upon learning of the case in late 2021, SEMA worked with Kansas Rep. Leo Delperdang to introduce H.B. 2594 and prevent this from happening again. The new law protects restorers and owners of classic vehicles while not impeding law enforcement from carrying out their duties. It clarifies that a VIN may be removed from an antique vehicle “if the removal and reinstallation are reasonably necessary for repair or restoration unless the person knows or has reason to know that the antique vehicle is stolen.”

The bill cleared both the Kansas House and Senate unanimously and has now been signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly. It can be viewed in its entirety here.

Advertisement

While an extreme case, the Kansas enthusiast’s experience prompted SEMA to begin evaluating other states’ language to help ensure this severe incident remains an isolated occurrence. The process seeks to add clarification to similar existing laws to protect classic car restorers and owners.

In Arizona, SEMA-supported legislation (H.B. 2480) has been introduced to allow complete restoration of pre-1981 vehicles, including temporary removal of the VIN when necessary. H.B. 2480 changes existing law to allow the removal and reinstallation of a VIN on pre-1981 vehicles if reasonably necessary for repair or restoration. Prior to the new bill, enthusiasts who intentionally removed or altered a VIN, regardless of reason or vehicle model year, were guilty of a felony.

Advertisement

The Arizona bill passed the legislature and awaits approval or veto by Gov. Doug Ducey. The bill can be viewed here.

These bills are just two examples of the work SEMA undertakes every day to protect the automotive hobby and our freedom to pursue them. To learn more about SEMA’s legislative activities, visit semasan.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Legislation: Pennsylvania Emissions Bill Passes State Senate

Legislation: ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Emissions Legislation

Legislation: California Vehicle Safety Bill A.B. 471 Signed Into Law

Legislation: AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business