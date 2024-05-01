 KBS Bed Liner Protects Truck Beds and Body Panels

KBS Bed Liner protects truck beds, body panels and under the vehicle with a tough, flexible and scratch-resistant polyurethane coating.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

KBS Bed Liner protects truck beds, body panels and under the vehicle with a tough, flexible and scratch-resistant polyurethane coating. It stands up to the abuse of work duty as well as impacts from rocks, branches and other debris, guarding against dings and scratches that leave metal exposed to rust.

The satin black coating is chip and scratch resistant, chemical resistant and highly UV stable. KBS Bed Liner adheres strongly to provide a thick and long-lasting finish on painted and bare metal, rubber, fiberglass, most hard plastics, wood and more. When used on truck beds, KBS Bed Liner provides a high-traction surface.

KBS Bed Liner requires no complicated mixing and is easy to apply by brush, textured foam roller or spray equipment. The coating formulation contains 0% hazardous air pollutants. One gallon of KBS Bed Liner typically coats up to 250 square feet.

For more information, click here or call (888) 531-4527.

