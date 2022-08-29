 KBS Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer Provides Tight Bond 
KBS Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer Provides Tight Bond 

on

Filter Out Contaminants with the 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter

on

Breathable Air from your Existing Air Compressor

on

TOPDON to Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing and Charging Tool
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

The Value Of 20 Groups in the Auto Body Industry

How could joining a 20 group help you?

OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

As vehicles get more sophisticated, OEMs are taking a greater stake in how their vehicles are repaired.

Products

KBS Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer Provides Tight Bond 

KBS Fusion FPP – Flexible Plastics Primer (FPP) for promoting a tight bond between difficult-to-paint flexible surfaces and most varieties of top coats.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

KBS Coatings has introduced KBS Fusion FPP – Flexible Plastics Primer (FPP) for promoting a tight bond between difficult-to-paint flexible surfaces and most varieties of top coats.

KBS Fusion FPP is ideal for plastics, urethanes, fiberglass and carbon fiber. The aerosol primer coats fast and easy to provide a strong yet flexible basecoat that moves with the surface without flaking, peeling or cracking. The gray primer has a fast dry time and allows film thickness to be built quickly.

A single light coat is usually all that is required. However, additional coats can be applied as needed to fill in small surface imperfections. KBS Fusion FPP can be block sanded after 30 minutes dry time and top coated after one hour.

For more information, visit kbs-coatings.com or call (888) 531-4527.

