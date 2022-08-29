KBS Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer Provides Tight Bond 

KBS Coatings has introduced KBS Fusion FPP – Flexible Plastics Primer (FPP) for promoting a tight bond between difficult-to-paint flexible surfaces and most varieties of top coats.

KBS Fusion FPP is ideal for plastics, urethanes, fiberglass and carbon fiber. The aerosol primer coats fast and easy to provide a strong yet flexible basecoat that moves with the surface without flaking, peeling or cracking. The gray primer has a fast dry time and allows film thickness to be built quickly.

A single light coat is usually all that is required. However, additional coats can be applied as needed to fill in small surface imperfections. KBS Fusion FPP can be block sanded after 30 minutes dry time and top coated after one hour.

For more information, visit kbs-coatings.com or call (888) 531-4527.