KBS MAXX Single-Stage Paint Offers Durability and Stability

KBS Coatings’ KBS MAXX provides a beautiful, durable, UV-stable finish with excellent gloss retention. This single-stage, two-component (2K) polyurethane topcoat paint performs like an all-in-one baecoat and clearcoat. It has superior impact, weather and UV resistance, while providing fast-drying characteristics. The long-lasting, high solids coating offers outstanding adhesion and superb opacity.

KBS Advanced Cross-Linked Coatings Technology makes it both flexible and durable. KBS MAXX has low VOC and HAPs, is chemical resistant and withstands continuous temperatures of up to 300 to 400°F. The paint can be applied by brush, roller or sprayer and features excellent flow-out for a smooth finish with no brush marks. KBS MAXX and the KBS MAXX Activator Medium are easy to mix and yield a pre-thinned paint that is ready to spray or brush. KBS MAXX is currently offered in 19 colors, and in clear.

For more information, click here or call (888) 531-4527.