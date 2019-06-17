Keco Introduces Multi-Purpose Inspection Wedge Tool

Keco has introduced the Inspection Wedge, a multi-purpose tool that’s great for PDR techs, estimators or body technicians. Designed by Hudson Tansey, the tool is a wedge with a hole through the middle that, with a flashlight inserted, can be used to see inside panels. It can also be used as a pry tool for R&I or as a guide for your borescope. It comes with a free light pre-installed as a convenience, and it is easily replaceable with an Allen key. For more information on the Inspection Wedge, click here.