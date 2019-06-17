Body Shop Business
Products/Hand Tools
ago

Keco Introduces Multi-Purpose Inspection Wedge Tool

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

SEMA Launch Pad Semifinalists Selected

San Diego Business Journal Names Paul Gauge a Finalist for 'CEO of the Year'

Tesla Adds Bumper Replacement to Mobile Service Offerings

Minnesota MSO Donates Recycled Ride to Army Veteran

Report: Global Market for Electric Vehicle Equipment Sales, Installation to Exceed $63 Billion by 2030

Michelin, GM Developing Airless Tire for 2024

CIECA Initiates Search for Executive Director

New York Bill Would Require Shops to Follow OEM Procedures

Louisiana Anti-Steering Bill Headed to Governor for Signature

BodyShop Business on Holiday

Keco has introduced the Inspection Wedge, a multi-purpose tool that’s great for PDR techs, estimators or body technicians. Designed by Hudson Tansey, the tool is a wedge with a hole through the middle that, with a flashlight inserted, can be used to see inside panels. It can also be used as a pry tool for R&I or as a guide for your borescope. It comes with a free light pre-installed as a convenience, and it is easily replaceable with an Allen key. For more information on the Inspection Wedge, click here.

Show Full Article