KECO Releases K-Beam Jr. for Glue Pulling

KECO announced it has released a new smaller version of its K-Beam, the K-Beam Jr., which features adjustable crease feet to give technicians the ability to work creases with control and precision. By moving the feet to either side of the crease tab, techs are able to hold down the surrounding metal and eliminate a significant amount of additional knockdown work after the pull.

In addition, the K-Beam Jr. uses a threaded lifter with knob and hex nut-hand turn for precise tension, or you can use a power drill for quick adjustments. Its locking, sliding saddle angles up to 60º, and the slides allow pulls on hard-to-reach places. Meanwhile, its sliding, padded crease feet slide the length of the bridge and provide techs the ability to hold down the metal on either side of a crease.

The K-Beam Jr.’s lightweight, high-strength and compact body allow for portability, easy storage and maneuvering.

For more information, visit https://www.kecotabs.com/products/k-beam-jr.