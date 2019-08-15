Body Shop Business
KECO Releases New Collision Glue Pull Kits

KECO has launched its new Collision Glue Pull Kits, a new and improved collection of kits assembled specifically for collision shops. These new kits include KECO’s most popular product as well as the newest tools and tabs in a shop-ready package organized for easy storage on a designated GPRtool cart.

The company has also partnered with Affirm to give buyers a simple way to purchase with no hidden fees. With Affirm, buyers can make purchases right away and split the cost into easy monthly payments.

