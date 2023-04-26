 KECO Tabs New Market at HD Repair Forum

KECO Tabs New Market at HD Repair Forum

KECO Body Repair Products attended the recent HD Repair Forum in Fort Worth, Texas, where they showcased their glue pulling systems to the heavy-duty collision industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The HD Repair Forum is the only conference in North America dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair industry, bringing together repair facilities, OEMs, insurers and suppliers to discuss the latest trends, technologies and best practices.

KECO’s GPR systems can be applied to collision damage of all sizes. The L2E system, which comprises a comprehensive range of tools and tabs, leverages metal flow to minimize the affected area and prepare it for painting. By utilizing glue pulling, damaged areas are reduced without compromising the e-coat and paint on the vehicle, resulting in a cost-effective alternative to conventional repair techniques, such as grinding and stud welding.

Attending the HD Repair Forum for the first time presented KECO with an exciting opportunity to stay up to date on the latest advancements and concepts emerging within the heavy-duty truck industry, especially regarding heavy-duty repair. Considering the increasing demand for aluminum and EV repair solutions, KECO is pleased to offer GPR products that can be applied to both steel and aluminum. The conference also facilitated new connections and increased awareness of the benefits of glue pull repair techniques.

For more information on the HD Repair Forum, visit hdrepairforum.com. For more information on KECO, visit kecotabs.com.

