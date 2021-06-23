Keeping an Eye on the Future of Collision Repair

I’m really bad at predicting the future. I tend to worry about today and tomorrow, but that’s as far as I look out. Ever get that annoying question, “Where do you see yourself in 5 to 10 years?” Then you understand my pain. Of course, I have to plan out an entire year of content in advance for BodyShop Business, but that is a job requirement.

Because I’m so bad at foretelling future events, I really admire those who can prognosticate successfully. There are consultants and research companies out there whose sole job is to predict the future, and it seems like incredibly difficult work – until you understand how they’re doing it.

One of the things they do is look at current trends and evaluate if those trends have any staying power or will have any impact 15, 20 or 30 years down the road.

For example, a colleague of mine, Andrew Markel, who is the director of content for Underhood Service, Import Car and Brake & Front End at Babcox Media, recently wrote an article on what the automotive industry might look like in 2035. He said, “Some automakers and states have announced that only electric vehicles would be sold 14 years from now.” Some might laugh at that until you understand that many countries have committed to becoming carbon-neutral economies by 2050.