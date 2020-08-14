Connect with us

Kendrick Paint & Body Shop, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride to Needy Local Woman

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kendrick Paint & Body, GEICO and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) recently donated a recycled ride to a deserving healthcare worker to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family.

The presentation was held on Aug. 6 at Kendrick Paint & Body in Augusta, Ga.

The recipient was Sandra Black, a healthcare worker whose hours were cut and income greatly reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, she has been sharing an unreliable vehicle with her son.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars and Gerald Jones Ford.

