 Kent Automotive Introduces LeakFinder
Products

Kent Automotive Introduces LeakFinder

Kent Automotive’s new LeakFinder fluorescent leak detection dyes are the brightest, most cost-effective and efficient solutions for finding AC and fluid leaks.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Kent Automotive’s new LeakFinder fluorescent leak detection dyes are the brightest, most cost-effective and efficient solutions for finding AC and fluid leaks.

Add the fluorescent dye to the system and scan with a UV flashlight to spot dye exiting even the smallest and most problematic leak sites that would otherwise be impossible to detect.

Finding leaks reduces callbacks and avoids expensive repairs. Use for AC, oil-based and engine coolant systems for total vehicle system coverage. Include Kent’s LeakFinder in preventive maintenance offerings, too.

For more information, visit kent-automotive.com.

