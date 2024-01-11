 Kent Automotive Introduces Triac ST Heat Gun - BodyShop Business

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Kent Automotive Introduces Triac ST Heat Gun

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kent Automotive has introduced the Triac ST professional heat gun that is ideal for professional welding, shrinking and molding various thermoplastics when repairing plastic car parts, such as bumpers and dashboards, creating a strong and durable bond that can withstand the stresses of regular use.

Related Articles

The two-sided air filters can be easily removed and cleaned, ensuring an optimal air supply and maximum performance. 

Compared to the design of other heat guns, the proven bar-style heat gun enables welding above the head, on the floor and in narrow areas. The ergonomic, two-component handle and its optimized center of gravity provide an ideal grip, even for longer periods of use and under difficult conditions. When in use, the actively cooled, protective tube ensures continuous safety by protecting against burns. The carbon brake also protects the heat gun from overloading.

Other details include:

  • Professional heat gun with countless applications
  • 120V, 1600W, 104.0-1292.0°F temperature range
  • Ergonomic, two-component handle
  • Developed for difficult worksite conditions
  • Reliable and robust hot air blower with temperature control

For more information, click here.

You May Also Like

Products

JohnDow Introduces Two New Product Catalogs

The two catalogs feature new service equipment products and an entirely new EV/Hybrid Service Safety Equipment line.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

JohnDow Industries (JDI), a leading supplier and distributor of automotive aftermarket equipment and products, has released its new 2024 Service Equipment Product catalog, along with its new line of Electric Vehicle (EV) & Hybrid Service & Safety Product Catalog.

The 64-page Service Equipment Product catalog features a fresh look with helpful product details highlighting key features and benefits. Specifically, this catalog includes:

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Snap-on Unveils Two New Portable Ram Kits

Snap-on’s new 4-ton and 10-ton portable ram kits help technicians perform basic tasks like spreading, clamping, lifting, pressing and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AIRCAT Announces New 6205 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6205 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-HP motor that produces 25,000 RPMs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AIRCAT Announces New 6250 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6250 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-hp motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Clore Automotive Debuts Next-Gen Jump Starter & Power Supply

The JNC345 is an ideal shop tool, combining robust jump-starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent nearly four million vehicles in new coverage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter’s Latest Wheel Alignment Spec Database Now Available

Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers