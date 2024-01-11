Kent Automotive Introduces Triac ST Heat Gun - BodyShop Business

Kent Automotive has introduced the Triac ST professional heat gun that is ideal for professional welding, shrinking and molding various thermoplastics when repairing plastic car parts, such as bumpers and dashboards, creating a strong and durable bond that can withstand the stresses of regular use.

The two-sided air filters can be easily removed and cleaned, ensuring an optimal air supply and maximum performance.

Compared to the design of other heat guns, the proven bar-style heat gun enables welding above the head, on the floor and in narrow areas. The ergonomic, two-component handle and its optimized center of gravity provide an ideal grip, even for longer periods of use and under difficult conditions. When in use, the actively cooled, protective tube ensures continuous safety by protecting against burns. The carbon brake also protects the heat gun from overloading.

Other details include:

Professional heat gun with countless applications

120V, 1600W, 104.0-1292.0°F temperature range

Ergonomic, two-component handle

Developed for difficult worksite conditions

Reliable and robust hot air blower with temperature control

For more information, click here.