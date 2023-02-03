Kent Automotive Pro-Bit Spot Weld Removers

Kent Automotive’s Supertanium Pro-Bit Spot Weld Removers are uniquely designed and engineered to completely remove and separate spot weld joints in a single step.
Features include:
- Self-starting point eliminates pre-drilling (no walking)
- Spot weld nugget is removed completely; no secondary grinding is needed
- Pro-Bit alloys are available to cut all grades of automotive steel
- Each Pro-Bit removes hundreds of spot welds
- Available in sizes and configurations for every application
Once the job is complete, extend techs will want to extend the life of their Pro-Bit with ETP Gold Metal Cutting Fluid. ETP Gold enhances the quality of cutting work while significantly increasing tool life. The controlled viscosity formula clings to the workpiece for superior lubrication, even under extreme pressure. It works well with most metals including aluminum, titanium and stainless steel, and the semi-synthetic formula cleans up with water. Other features include:
- Can’t be beat for tapping, cutting, reaming and drilling
- Comes in a squeeze bottle or aerosol foam with an all-position spray valve
- Can be cut with water for local cutting fluid systems — when mixing with water, a maximum ratio of four parts water to one part fluid is recommended
For more information, visit kent-automotive.com.