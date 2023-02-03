Kent Automotive Pro-Bit Spot Weld Removers

KBS Coatings' Ultimate Frame Coater Kit provides everything needed for ultimate inside-out rust protection for auto frames, auto bodies and more.

The easy-to-use DIY kit employs the KBS 3-Step System combined with KBS Cavity Coater to prepare and coat up to 50 square feet of metal. KBS Klean, a non-toxic and biodegradable super cleaner removes dirt, grease, grime and other contaminants. Next, water-based and biodegradable RustBlast effectively dissolves rust and corrosion while etching metal for best adhesion of KBS RustSeal. RustBlast also leaves a zinc phosphate coating to stop flash rust from forming. The third step is RustSeal, a rust inhibitive and preventative paint that’s applied by brush, roller or spray gun. RustSeal chemically bonds to metal, including rusted metal, to isolate it from moisture and oxygen. Without those present, metal can’t rust.