Kent Introduces Dent Fix Slimline Swivel Manual Rivet Gun Kit

Kent Automotive’s Dent Fix Slimline Swivel Manual Rivet Gun Kit is specifically designed for plastic rivets and perfect for tight, hard-to-reach places. Save time and disassembly effort using the compact plastic riveter on vehicles where plastic rivet clearance is minimal or obstructed such as wheel wells. No pumping needed.

The blow molded case includes a slimline manual swivel rivet tool, interchangeable tips (5.0 mm and 6.3 mm), 5.0 mm (.197″) plastic rivets (10 pieces), 6.3 mm (.250″) plastic rivets (10 pieces) and a wrench.

Other features include:

Plier requires about two inches of clearance to fully pull rivets

Easy operation with a 360° rotational head piece

Features a locking metal clip to keep the handles together when not in use

