 Kent Introduces Dent Fix Slimline Swivel Manual Rivet Gun Kit

The Dent Fix Slimline Swivel Manual Rivet Gun Kit is specifically designed for plastic rivets and perfect for tight, hard-to-reach places.

Kent Automotive’s Dent Fix Slimline Swivel Manual Rivet Gun Kit is specifically designed for plastic rivets and perfect for tight, hard-to-reach places. Save time and disassembly effort using the compact plastic riveter on vehicles where plastic rivet clearance is minimal or obstructed such as wheel wells. No pumping needed.

The blow molded case includes a slimline manual swivel rivet tool, interchangeable tips (5.0 mm and 6.3 mm), 5.0 mm (.197″) plastic rivets (10 pieces), 6.3 mm (.250″) plastic rivets (10 pieces) and a wrench.

Other features include:

  • Plier requires about two inches of clearance to fully pull rivets
  • Easy operation with a 360° rotational head piece
  • Features a locking metal clip to keep the handles together when not in use

For more information, visit kent-automotive.com.

Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSYS Ultra Tablet

Autel has released major software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV.

Autel has released major software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed at increasing diagnostic speed and functionality and expanding vehicle coverage.

The Mercedes-Benz software version 5.2 includes:

For A-Class, GLE/GLS, GLB, C-Class, S-Class, GLA-Class:

