Kent Introduces Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers

Kent Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers eliminate noise, water and air leaks with OEM-quality results.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Applying seam sealer to keep out moisture and prevent corrosion is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of a vehicle during repair. Kent Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers solve many problems encountered with ordinary seam sealers:

  • Non-sag formula allows use on vertical and horizontal seams: can be easily applied in a small space
  • Handy Pressure Pak container with trigger level allows easy application with no caulking guns or tools and eliminates waste
  • Five-minute skin time and paintable in 30 minutes to speed repairs through the shop
  • Available in colors to match OEM seam sealers
  • Ribbon tips available to easily reproduce the appearance of original factory seams

For more information, visit kent-automotive.com.

