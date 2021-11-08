Kent Introduces Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers

Click Here to Read More

Applying seam sealer to keep out moisture and prevent corrosion is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of a vehicle during repair. Kent Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers solve many problems encountered with ordinary seam sealers:

Non-sag formula allows use on vertical and horizontal seams: can be easily applied in a small space

Handy Pressure Pak container with trigger level allows easy application with no caulking guns or tools and eliminates waste

Five-minute skin time and paintable in 30 minutes to speed repairs through the shop

Available in colors to match OEM seam sealers

Ribbon tips available to easily reproduce the appearance of original factory seams

For more information, visit kent-automotive.com.