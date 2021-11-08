Kent Introduces Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers

Kent Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers eliminate noise, water and air leaks with OEM-quality results.
Applying seam sealer to keep out moisture and prevent corrosion is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of a vehicle during repair. Kent Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers solve many problems encountered with ordinary seam sealers:
- Non-sag formula allows use on vertical and horizontal seams: can be easily applied in a small space
- Handy Pressure Pak container with trigger level allows easy application with no caulking guns or tools and eliminates waste
- Five-minute skin time and paintable in 30 minutes to speed repairs through the shop
- Available in colors to match OEM seam sealers
- Ribbon tips available to easily reproduce the appearance of original factory seams
For more information, visit kent-automotive.com.