Kepner’s Precision Auto Krafters Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Kepner’s Precision Auto Krafters in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Connie Kepner is honoring the memory of her late husband Rich by carrying on the tradition of repairing vehicles to the highest standards and providing excellent service. Established more than 50 years ago, Kepner’s Precision Auto Krafters is a family-run business located southwest of Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. The company prides itself on repairing vehicles to the highest standards and providing excellent service. “We are delighted to add Kepner’s to our network and support their ongoing business goals,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new location development for 1Collision.

Connie Kepner, owner and CEO of Kepner’s, learned about 1Collision from another collision repair facility in Grand Rapids that was experiencing the same challenges in the industry as Kepner’s. She decided to affiliate with 1Collision for the support offered in finding technicians and learning new business programs and processes. Connie’s husband, Rich, opened the body shop in the early 1970s when he was 18. Over the years, the business grew and Rich invested in technology and tools to provide proper repairs and maintain the highest quality work. Connie joined the company in the 1990s. “My husband was a great body man and restored vehicles,” said Connie. This included Muhammad Ali’s Rolls-Royce, which is currently at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky. Since Rich died six years ago, Connie and the front office staff have run the business office while her son, Ryan Kepner, and son-in-law Jesse Holmes assist with estimates and manage the body shop.

Many employees have worked at Kepner’s for 20 to 30 years. “We probably have the best technicians in town,” said Connie. “We don’t have a big turnover so we aren’t training someone new every six to eight months.” Added Hollingsworth, “Connie has created an amazing work environment and culture for her staff. In turn, that staff has supported customers in an exceptional manner.” Since the pandemic, the business has continued to grow. “We’re so busy that literally every hour someone is calling or coming in and getting an estimate.” As a result, Connie plans to continue educating staff on new repair methods and hire additional employees to help manage the business.

