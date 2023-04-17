Kevin Caruso Joins Car ADAS Solutions as COO

Car ADAS Solutions, a leading provider of ADAS calibration technology and services, announced that Kevin Caruso has joined the company as the chief operations officer. He will be based out of Dallas, Texas.

“Kevin’s success in growth strategy, operational management, process improvement, acquisitions and integrations has prepared him for our explosive growth in the ADAS calibration industry,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions.

Added Caruso, “I’m excited to join the Car ADAS Solutions team. I believe in operating with respect, honesty and integrity.”

Caruso is a people-focused operational leader with over 25 years of collision industry experience in driving workforce performance through solutions that streamline and optimize organizational performance.

During his career, Caruso excelled in the roles of senior vice president of operations, vice president of operations and market vice president of operations across the northwest, California and southeast regions of the U.S.

Outside of his professional career, Caruso enjoys traveling, water activities, playing golf and family time.

For more information on Car ADAS Solutions, visit caradas.com.