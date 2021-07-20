The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Key Choice Collision Centers has become the first networked group of independent collision repair facilities to join the association on a per-location basis. Key Choice Collision Centers is a community of dedicated collision repair businesses focused on developing processes and product pricing systems for members. They represent 22 member-operated collision shops looking to help each other constantly improve and raise the bar of performance and profitability.

“As an independent organization, we create our direction based on the needs of our members, and the connection to SCRS’ efforts in the industry is a natural fit to how our group has evolved,” said John Magowan, president of Key Choice. “Within our group, we strive to be associated with other high-performing shops to share ideas and best practices while exposing each other to continued learning opportunities. The benefits that SCRS is bringing to the industry to help advance shops like ours made it an easy decision. It becomes a clear benefit for Key Choice to open the door for membership in SCRS, allowing our network members the ability to then take advantage of the educational material coming from SCRS, the business resources like their 401(k) offering and the discounts on their estimating resources like the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT).

“We expect our members to be proactive, willing to accept change and embrace the process of transformation for their shops, and connecting our very focused community to a national organization like SCRS that has such similarly aligned ideals makes for the perfect next step in the evolution of the Key Choice network.” Added SCRS Chairman Bruce Halcro, “It’s so encouraging to see how the work our board has put into developing tools for the industry resonates with others. It’s especially so when they have a similar desire to lift up and support like-minded businesses. Key Choice shops have committed to core values of being willing to share information needed to assist other member shops, which fits nicely with SCRS’ objectives to promote, support and encourage exemplary businesses committed to the future of the collision repair industry. We all want to raise the professional image of this industry, to help our combined members find success and to advance business conditions. We all believe that is accomplished through a commitment of supporting one another. I can’t think of a better fit.”

