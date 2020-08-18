Connect with us

Key Choice Collision Centers Seeking New Partners in Midwest

Key Choice Collision Centers, a group of member-operated, top-operating collision shops created by collision repairers for collision repairers, is opening its doors for potential new partners in the midwest region for the first time in this network’s 13-year history.

Founded in 2005 by a group of forward-thinking shop owners in the region, Key Choice has developed a working infrastructure that it claims has proven to be a profitable success for all stores.

“We strive to be associated with other shops in order to share ideas and best practices that will create a group that can experience rising sales, lower product and equipment costs and continuing learning opportunities,” said John Magowan, vice president of Key Choice and owner of Ernie’s Auto Body in Hayward, Wis. “Our national account status has given us the ability to create opportunities not possible with smaller groups of individual shops.”

This network is focused on proper repairs, offers a continuous improvement environment, and considers training a key component in their success. Key Choice offer hands-on training on weekends for technicians and office staff that it claims has proven to be effective and facilitate strong relationships with all who attend.

Solid, consistent and workable solutions are generating a long-term competitive advantage for its members, Key Choice claims. Key Choice is “committed to bettering the lives of the consumer, employees and community and inspiring others to do the same.” In this rapidly changing business environment, Key Choice states that it brings a solid and proven business model to potential partners.

For more information, visit keychoicecollisioncenters.com.

