Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller
This is the first steel dent pulling system complete with an integrated seated cart, and all weld-on pulling capabilities.
The Original Shark with ergonomically designed seated cart is fully loaded with all of the accessories.
Killer Tools announces the all-new ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX. This is the first steel dent pulling system complete with an integrated seated cart, and all weld-on pulling capabilities.
New ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX include:
- Original Shark steel electrode dent puller 110V or 220V
- Special edition, ergonomically designed seated cart
- Wiggle wire/shrinking electrode and wiggle wire
- Slide hammer weight and two 10″electrodes
- Lever puller and three short electrodes
- Weld key electrode, 100 weld key and key pull bar
- Six-finger pulling claw with eyelet
- Two seat level storage trays
All Killer Tools 38Series steel electrode dent pullers come with a 10-year limited warranty, are voltage convertible (each unit includes conversion instructions under the housing lid) and are proudly made in the USA.
Units are in stock and ready to ship.
Killer Tools will be demoing this item at the SEMA Show in booth no. 35255.
For more information, visit killertools.com.