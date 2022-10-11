Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller

The Original Shark with ergonomically designed seated cart is fully loaded with all of the accessories.

Killer Tools announces the all-new ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX. This is the first steel dent pulling system complete with an integrated seated cart, and all weld-on pulling capabilities.

Accessories included with the new ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX

New ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX include:

Original Shark steel electrode dent puller 110V or 220V

Special edition, ergonomically designed seated cart

Wiggle wire/shrinking electrode and wiggle wire

Slide hammer weight and two 10″electrodes

Lever puller and three short electrodes

Weld key electrode, 100 weld key and key pull bar

Six-finger pulling claw with eyelet

Two seat level storage trays

All Killer Tools 38Series steel electrode dent pullers come with a 10-year limited warranty, are voltage convertible (each unit includes conversion instructions under the housing lid) and are proudly made in the USA.