 Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller

on

Matco Tools Supports Tools for a Cause

on

Matco Tools Launches Maximus Flex Pro Scan Tool

on

BendPak Introduces New EV2400SL Electric Vehicle Lift
Advertisement

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1

Why it's important to adhere to all recommended safety precautions when repairing electric vehicles.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA

Associations: SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

Associations: WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller

This is the first steel dent pulling system complete with an integrated seated cart, and all weld-on pulling capabilities.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Original Shark with ergonomically designed seated cart is fully loaded with all of the accessories.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Killer Tools announces the all-new ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX. This is the first steel dent pulling system complete with an integrated seated cart, and all weld-on pulling capabilities.

Accessories included with the new ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX

New ART38Special-110DX and ART38Special-220DX include:

  • Original Shark steel electrode dent puller 110V or 220V
  • Special edition, ergonomically designed seated cart
  • Wiggle wire/shrinking electrode and wiggle wire
  • Slide hammer weight and two 10″electrodes
  • Lever puller and three short electrodes
  • Weld key electrode, 100 weld key and key pull bar
  • Six-finger pulling claw with eyelet
  • Two seat level storage trays

All Killer Tools 38Series steel electrode dent pullers come with a 10-year limited warranty, are voltage convertible (each unit includes conversion instructions under the housing lid) and are proudly made in the USA. 

Advertisement

Units are in stock and ready to ship.

Killer Tools will be demoing this item at the SEMA Show in booth no. 35255.

For more information, visit killertools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business