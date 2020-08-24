Connect with us

Killer Tools Introduces Sanitizing Mister/Fogger

Mr. Fogger can sanitize an entire office/seating area, vehicles and shop equipment in minutes.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Killer Tools has introduced the Mr. Fogger sanitizing mister/fogger, a 110-volt plug-in or 18-volt cordless tool that can sanitize an entire office/seating area, vehicles and shop equipment in minutes with a 36-micron mist that reaches into every crevice.

Use it to spray a light mist of the EPA-registered Bioesque disinfectant that kills 99.9% of most allergens upon contact and is on the N list approved to kill COVID-19 with a contact period of four minutes. It is all natural, non-corrosive, free from chlorine and does not have to be wiped off surfaces.

Mr. Fogger is built in the USA with globally sourced components and comes with one quart of Bioesque and a one-year warranty.

