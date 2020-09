Killer Tools’ 12-volt ozone generator will kill all bacteria, mold, viruses, allergens and odors on contact.

Designed to be used when pets and people are not present, this tool comes with a 7-day, 24-hour time clock. It can be set to run at night for less than an hour, with the premises being completely sanitized before employees and customers arrive the following morning.

Built in the USA with a 1-year warranty.

For more information, visit killertools.com.