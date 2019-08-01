Kim Hazelbaker of Highway Loss Data Institute to Speak at CIECA CONNEX 2019

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Kim Hazelbaker, senior vice president of the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), will speak at CIECA CONNEX 2019 on Sept. 16.

HLDI gathers, processes and publishes insurance data concerned with the human and economic losses associated with owning and operating motor vehicles. The HLDI database currently holds the insurance records of more than 150 million individual vehicles.

Hazelbaker leads all aspects of HLDI’s mission and has been with HLDI for 30 years, initially joining as director of statistical analysis. Prior to coming to HLDI, he worked in a diplomatic capacity as statistical advisor to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Over his career, he has held technical and management positions with the Bureau of the Census and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. He holds a masters degree in economics and statistics and a bachelors degree in business from the University of Missouri.

Hazelbaker will also be leading the tour of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) that will also take place at CIECA CONNEX.