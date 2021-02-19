King Collision Centers is a second-generation, two-store collision repair business in Massachusetts that is run by brothers Chris and Matt King. Their father, Bruce, opened his first shop in Pembrooke, Mass., in 1983. Chris joined the business in 1995, and shortly after, they opened their second location in Plymouth, Mass., in 1996. Bruce retired in 2011, and Matt decided to join Chris in running the family business.
King Collision Centers has earned 15 OEM certifications, I-CAR Platinum status and the VQ designation from VeriFacts Automotive. As such, they advertise as “New England’s Most Certified Collision Center.”
“We want the knowledge that comes with certifications and making sure that we are prepared to repair every car properly and safely,” Chris said. “Before my father retired, he saw the rapid changes that were happening to the industry and to the way cars were being manufactured, and he wanted to be sure that his employees had as much training and knowledge as possible. The introduction of boron steel by the manufacturers is an early example, and we quickly realized the challenges to technicians. We became involved with I-CAR and earned Gold and then Platinum status. Before long, education, training and certifications became a part of our DNA.”
The Kings quickly earned a reputation for outstanding repair work and were invited to participate in several OEM certification pilot programs. In 2016, the Kings were introduced to VeriFacts Automotive while pursuing their Honda certification.
“We really liked what we saw in the VeriFacts Automotive business model,” Chris said. “Today’s vehicles are evolving at an incredible rate, and it’s a real challenge to keep up. The service that VeriFacts provides by auditing our repairs, coaching and training was exactly what we needed.”
King Collision Centers employs 24 technicians, and the team has embraced the fact that the VeriFacts Automotive coaches inspect and audit their repairs because the coach also knows how to make the repair, not just teach it.
“The VeriFacts Automotive coach does a great job, and he teaches us something new with every single visit,” Matt said. “Our team has now gotten to a point where they not only want to delight the car owner with the end result, but they also want to impress the coach.”
Added VeriFacts Automotive CEO Farzam Afshar, “The entire King Collision Center organization is highly focused and dedicated to making the safest and highest quality repairs for their customers. It’s an honor to have them as a member of the VeriFacts Automotive family of VQ-verified collision centers.”
“We are very proud and honored to have earned the VQ designation,” Chris said. “Obviously having the certifications helps bring in more business, but it’s really about the knowledge and the ability to make the best repair possible. Our community supports us, and we support our community, and we have an obligation to make sure that their cars are repaired properly and safely. Our father always said, ‘Be the best you can be, and train and equip your staff to be the best they can be.’”