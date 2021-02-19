King Collision Centers is a second-generation, two-store collision repair business in Massachusetts that is run by brothers Chris and Matt King. Their father, Bruce, opened his first shop in Pembrooke, Mass., in 1983. Chris joined the business in 1995, and shortly after, they opened their second location in Plymouth, Mass., in 1996. Bruce retired in 2011, and Matt decided to join Chris in running the family business.

Click Here to Read More

King Collision Centers has earned 15 OEM certifications, I-CAR Platinum status and the VQ designation from VeriFacts Automotive. As such, they advertise as “New England’s Most Certified Collision Center.”

“We want the knowledge that comes with certifications and making sure that we are prepared to repair every car properly and safely,” Chris said. “Before my father retired, he saw the rapid changes that were happening to the industry and to the way cars were being manufactured, and he wanted to be sure that his employees had as much training and knowledge as possible. The introduction of boron steel by the manufacturers is an early example, and we quickly realized the challenges to technicians. We became involved with I-CAR and earned Gold and then Platinum status. Before long, education, training and certifications became a part of our DNA.”

The Kings quickly earned a reputation for outstanding repair work and were invited to participate in several OEM certification pilot programs. In 2016, the Kings were introduced to VeriFacts Automotive while pursuing their Honda certification.

“Education, training and certifications became a part of our DNA.“

“We really liked what we saw in the VeriFacts Automotive business model,” Chris said. “Today’s vehicles are evolving at an incredible rate, and it’s a real challenge to keep up. The service that VeriFacts provides by auditing our repairs, coaching and training was exactly what we needed.”