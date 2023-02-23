KTL Restorations Wins Gold AVA Website Redesign Award

KTL Restorations, a nationally recognized facility for premier auto restoration and custom car builds, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Gold AVA Website Redesign Award.



“Autoshop Solutions has taken our website to a new level,” said Crystal Lawrance, owner of KTL Restorations. “We work so closely as a team, and it was truly as though they were reading my mind on the vision and feel of the new design. We are thrilled to have won the Gold AVA Award this year, and I cannot wait to see what KTL and Autoshop continue to build in the future.”



AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievements by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions to websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs and podcasts to other forms of user-generated digital communication.



AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). This international organization consists of several thousand productions, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievements and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations.



Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories in audio, video and web-based production. A platinum and gold winners list can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at avaawards.com.