Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters with “12 Days of Paint Jobs” Contest

Maaco announced it has teamed up with NASCAR celebrity Kyle Petty to find the most talented painter in America’s Bodyshop.

Through the “12 Days of Paint Jobs” competition, Maaco searched its network for the painter who could best create a holiday scene on a hood donated by LKQ.

Petty, a former NASCAR driver turned racing analyst who is a member of one of NASCAR’s pioneer families, served as the contest judge. From race cars to motorcycles to his daily drive, Petty always loves a great paint scheme.

“I grew up in my dad’s race shop and did just about every job there was, including painting cars,” said Petty. “I think I have Petty Blue paint in my veins. I know how hard it is to create a great design, then have the attention to detail to produce a clean, flawless paint job. Hats off to the men and women of Maaco who do this every day.”