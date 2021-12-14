 Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters with “12 Days of Paint Jobs” Contest
Consolidators

Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters with “12 Days of Paint Jobs” Contest

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco announced it has teamed up with NASCAR celebrity Kyle Petty to find the most talented painter in America’s Bodyshop.

Click Here to Read More
Through the “12 Days of Paint Jobs” competition, Maaco searched its network for the painter who could best create a holiday scene on a hood donated by LKQ.

Petty, a former NASCAR driver turned racing analyst who is a member of one of NASCAR’s pioneer families, served as the contest judge. From race cars to motorcycles to his daily drive, Petty always loves a great paint scheme.

“I grew up in my dad’s race shop and did just about every job there was, including painting cars,” said Petty. “I think I have Petty Blue paint in my veins. I know how hard it is to create a great design, then have the attention to detail to produce a clean, flawless paint job. Hats off to the men and women of Maaco who do this every day.”

Judging for the “12 Days of Paint Jobs” was held on Dec. 9, and Petty reviewed the entries from Maaco locations across the country to pick his favorites based on design, talent and technique. The winners are:

Maaco Burleson, Texas

Top-prize winner Maaco Burleson, who painted Santa’s Workshop

Maaco Kirkwood, Mo.

Maaco Kirkwood painted an idyllic Christmas scene showing the time-honored tradition of cutting down your own Christmas tree.

Maaco Greenville, N.C.

Maaco Greenville’s hood demonstrated excellent ghosting technique with stars and a treeline.

“All of these paint schemes were amazing,” said Petty. “You can tell from the detailed designs and incredible technique that it took more than 12 days to paint these hoods. I selected the Maaco Greenville hood because of their excellent ghosting technique with the stars and tree line. I picked the Maaco Kirkwood entry because it told a story of coming home for Christmas. And I chose the winner, Maaco Burleson, because of the details of Santa’s Workshop – and it featured my favorite paint color, Petty Blue!”

Helmuth Mayer is a local owner and operator of seven Maaco locations, including Maaco Burleson.

“Special shout out to Monique Hayes, Mary Acly and Roy Robles who spent several hours on this holiday hood,” said Mayer. “As a locally owned and operated business, we are a close-knit team, so it’s always exciting when we have an opportunity to have some fun together outside of the business.”

