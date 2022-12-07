Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers

More than 950 collision repair professionals around the country in recent weeks have graded the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national “Insurer Report Card” survey — but time is running out for you to join them.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“We’ll issue the new report early in 2023 with grades for more than 75 insurance companies nationally,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “But we want to get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can produce regional reports as well if enough collision repairers participate.” The report card asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim — and which may have some room for improvement.

Advertisement