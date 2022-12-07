 Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers
BodyShop Business

on

Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers

on

FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass and Brake Assets

on

VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

on

N.H. Body Shop Owner Bests State Farm in High Court
Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

More than 950 collision repair professionals around the country in recent weeks have graded the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national “Insurer Report Card” survey — but time is running out for you to join them.

Click Here to Read More
“We’ll issue the new report early in 2023 with grades for more than 75 insurance companies nationally,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “But we want to get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can produce regional reports as well if enough collision repairers participate.”

The report card asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim — and which may have some room for improvement.

The report card is open only to collision repairers, can be completed in as little as three minutes, and all individual shop grades and identification information remains confidential.

Shops that complete the report card and provide an email address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they are compiled.

The report card is only open until Tuesday, Dec. 13. To grade the insurers, click here.

