 Latest SEMA Research Says Sales Growing Across Industry

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Latest SEMA Research Says Sales Growing Across Industry

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The automotive specialty-equipment industry continues to see growth, strong demand and less volatility this year, according to the new “SEMA State of the Industry – Spring 2024 Report,” a biannual report focusing on the current business climate, key industry trends and metrics. The report is provided to SEMA members free-of-charge.

Related Articles

A total of 48% of manufacturers reported an increase in company sales over the past year — an 8% increase compared to fall 2023. Distributors saw the largest sales shift, with 49% reporting an increase in sales, marking an 18% rise compared to last fall. Meanwhile, a majority of retailers (43%) reported that their sales remained steady.

“Businesses across the board have continued to see improved sales growth, although rising costs remain a significant challenge across the industry,” said Gavin Knapp, market research director for SEMA. “Our research suggests that despite the price increases, companies are optimistic about their future sales and the growth of the specialty equipment market in the next three to five years.”

Key findings from the report include:

  • Sales rising: More than half of manufacturers (57%), distributors (53%) and retailers (50%) expect their company sales to grow over the coming year.
  • Opportunity segments: 38% of manufacturers view off-road as having high opportunity, while 36% of retailers see high opportunity in restoration and classic cars.
  • Help wanted: A total of 84% of manufacturers and 80% percent of distributors expect to hire over the next year, particularly in sales, labor and engineering.
  • Prices leveling off: Many companies have increased their prices due to increased supplier and production costs; however, 43% of manufacturers, 34% of distributors and 34% of retailer/installers are expecting to hold prices steady over the next year.
  • Pickups a segment leader: Pickups remain the top vehicle segment for the aftermarket with the highest sales growth among manufacturers and retailers/installers over the past year. Still, companies see opportunity across a number of different segments.
  • New car prices dropping: The average price for a new car is $47,244 — a decrease of 2% vs. May 2023.

Chapters within the report include industry performance, sales shifts by channel, vehicle segment insights, products and vehicle trends, manufacturer insights, and retailer and installer trends.

SEMA business members can download the report for free as a benefit of membership at sema.org/research

For more information, visit sema.orgsemashow.com or performanceracing.com.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ Announces Winners of NORTHEAST Show Bodywork Bowl

The competition featured 70 competitors showcasing their skills in welding, painting and estimating.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced the winners of the second annual Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition, which took place at the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show in Secaucus, N.J.

This fun and friendly competition once again exceeded expectations, drawing in 70 competitors who showcased their skills in welding, painting and estimating while attracting crowds of spectators all weekend.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Survey: Independent Repair Shops View Vehicle Data Access as Top Issue

Auto Care Association survey shows 84% of independent repair shops view vehicle repair and maintenance data access as the top issue for their business.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Rides at NORTHEAST Show

The NABC, GEICO, Mountain View Auto and Collision Center of New Jersey donated two refurbished vehicles at the recent NORTHEAST Show.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Association Welcomes GAO Report on Vehicle Repair Restrictions

The Auto Care Association is renewing its call for Congress to advance federal Right to Repair legislation that protects independent business owners and consumers.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

NHTSA Issues Finalized Rule on Automatic Emergency Braking

The rule makes automatic emergency braking and pedestrian AEB standard on all passenger cars and light trucks weighing up to 10,000 lbs. by September 2029.  

By Jason Stahl
2024 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Representatives from more than 2,000 companies prepare to select their exhibit space during priority space selection April 29-May 15.

By Jason Stahl
MEMA Applauds EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Emission Standards

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives.

By Jason Stahl
Revv Joins SCRS as Newest Corporate Member

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently.

By Jason Stahl