Latest State Farm Telematics App Focuses on Road Safety

State Farm and Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) announced version 3.0 of the Drive Safe & Save mobile app, the latest update to State Farm’s voluntary telematics program.

The updated app has a revamped user experience with a focus on road safety.

“Users who choose to participate will benefit from the actionable data and feedback to understand and improve their driving,” the companies said in a news release.

Drive Safe & Save 3.0 uses CMT’s platform to analyze data collected from smartphone sensors as well as the Bluetooth-based beacon device affixed in the vehicle. The app automatically detects driving and scores drivers on excessive speeding, hard braking, harsh acceleration and hard cornering. It also measures the driver’s phone distraction and provides feedback to drivers about their phone use while driving, encouraging them to drive without distraction.

The platform also will measure safe driving practices, allowing State Farm policyholders who enroll in the program to save about 5% at signup and potentially save up to 30% for their safe driving, according to the insurer.

“Users can now see exactly what driving patterns have affected their performance,” said Scott Bruns, director of telematics services for State Farm. “For example, I can now learn that I always make a hard brake at a particular stop sign, and I can work to correct that with better anticipation. Previously, I was only able to get general information about the entire driving experience.”

By combining the size and expertise of State Farm in the insurance market with CMT’s strength in mobile sensing, artificial intelligence and behavioral science, Drive Safe & Save helps drivers practice safer driving and manage the cost of auto insurance, according to the companies.

“We have worked with State Farm on telematics programs since 2012, and are delighted to bring the latest advances in accurate and battery-efficient mobile sensing, risk assessment, user engagement and telematics-based services to State Farm customers,” said Hari Balakrishnan, founder and chief technology officer of CMT. “We look forward to continuing our research and development and collaboration with State Farm to make roads safer by making drivers better.”